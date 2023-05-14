Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Down 49.7% in April

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

About Major Drilling Group International

(Get Rating)

Read More

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.