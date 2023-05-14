Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 25.9% in April

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.