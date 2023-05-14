Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,946 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $119.45. 1,711,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,263. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

