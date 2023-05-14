Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 27,466 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 607.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,466 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 607,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,776. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.