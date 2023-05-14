Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 5,298 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,059,924,000 after buying an additional 289,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

