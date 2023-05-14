Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,534 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 771,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average is $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

