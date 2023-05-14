Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,842. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

