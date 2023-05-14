Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 823.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 61,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,327. The company has a market capitalization of $281.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

