Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.75. 923,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,569. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.