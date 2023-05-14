Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $253.66. 606,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,232. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.58. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

