Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $12.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

