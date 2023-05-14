Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marchex stock remained flat at $1.75 during trading on Friday. 32,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

