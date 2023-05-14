MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $656.00 million-$656.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.52 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $492.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

