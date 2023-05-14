Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Holdings Lifted by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Matterport worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth $84,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In related news, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 647,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 647,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 81.79%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

