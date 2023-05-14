Mayo Clinic Buys Shares of 38,114 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ClearPoint Neuro makes up about 0.2% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLPT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 57,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,941. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.14.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 79.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.