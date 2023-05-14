Mayo Clinic Makes New $323,000 Investment in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Mayo Clinic bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. ClearPoint Neuro makes up approximately 0.2% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mayo Clinic owned about 0.16% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 154,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ CLPT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.95. 57,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,941. The company has a market capitalization of $220.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 79.97%. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Equities analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

