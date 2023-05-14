Mayo Clinic Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 297,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,000. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.2% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mayo Clinic owned 0.52% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $77,738.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,799,235.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,763 shares of company stock worth $199,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 631,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,582. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.