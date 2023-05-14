McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,673,000 after purchasing an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,668,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,449,000 after acquiring an additional 714,112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VEU stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

