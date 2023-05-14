McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,647 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.43 and a 52-week high of $193.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

