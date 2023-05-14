McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

