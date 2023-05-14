McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.84. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.