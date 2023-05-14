McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 829 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GD opened at $209.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.20.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

