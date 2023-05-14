Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,347,000 after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $117.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

