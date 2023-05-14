MetisDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.17 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $102.81 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $23.10 or 0.00085948 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.83015203 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,193,430.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

