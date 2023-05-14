Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.02

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.02 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 94.90 ($1.20). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.20), with a volume of 227,897 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £163.76 million, a PE ratio of -231.46 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.18.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

