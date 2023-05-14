MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CXH opened at $7.34 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

