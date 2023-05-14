MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 8,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,870 shares of company stock worth $3,214,470. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of MGM opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.