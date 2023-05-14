Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Invests $222,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $108.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

