Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Invests $300,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. HSBC raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

