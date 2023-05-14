Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,871 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Williams Companies worth $109,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,617,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after buying an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,278,000 after buying an additional 3,175,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,071,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,541,000 after buying an additional 928,532 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 4,245,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,515. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

