Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 77,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $158,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.95. 24,153,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,112,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.93.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

