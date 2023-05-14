Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 63,005 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of DexCom worth $113,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in DexCom by 6,894.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in DexCom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 331,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.70. 1,409,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,503. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,081,842.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,252,151.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

