Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,181,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,127 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of NVIDIA worth $611,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.40. 27,422,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,391,766. The firm has a market cap of $700.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $292.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.66.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

