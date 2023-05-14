Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $105.20 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $105,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $211.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,390. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.