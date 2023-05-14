Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $203.29 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005,409 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Energy Transfer worth $203,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. 8,373,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,215,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.