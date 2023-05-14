Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $98.27 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,846 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 24,071 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $98,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,924. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

