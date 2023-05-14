Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,689,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 951,045 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Micron Technology worth $134,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 12,131,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,754,369. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

