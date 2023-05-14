Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,171,872 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.53% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $146,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CQP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 102,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,913. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.15. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 94.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CQP. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

