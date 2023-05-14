Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 26,117 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,117 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $226,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $20,030,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.88. 2,400,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,959. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

