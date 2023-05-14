Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 85,447 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,447 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.1% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

