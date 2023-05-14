Miramar Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Miramar Capital LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.