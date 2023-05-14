Miramar Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

