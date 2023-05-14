Miramar Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $233.81 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The stock has a market cap of $599.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

