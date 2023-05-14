Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of MTLHY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MTLHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.