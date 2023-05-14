Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MTLHY stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

