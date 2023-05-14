Mizuho Boosts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $51.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,381,907.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,698 shares of company stock worth $11,795,673. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after buying an additional 353,739 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,513 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $117,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 134,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.