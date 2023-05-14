Mizuho Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $6.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPSN. Roth Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised LivePerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. LivePerson has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $328.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $66,069 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 261,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,385 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

