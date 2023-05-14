Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.38.
Model N Stock Performance
Shares of MODN stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
