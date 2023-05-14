Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

