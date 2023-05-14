Morgan Stanley Increases Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $13.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.46. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $61,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,076 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Upstart by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Upstart by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

