Morgan Stanley Raises Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $6.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Open Lending’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Open Lending by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,048 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $17,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after acquiring an additional 807,200 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

