Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHGVY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 26,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

